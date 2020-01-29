SCS board votes to keep three charter schools open that were recommended to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tuesday night, the Shelby County School board meeting erupted in cheers as the board members unanimously approved to renew the charter of Veritas College Prep, Memphis College Prep, and Memphis Business Academy. The schools were recommended to close because of previous performances, but one school leader said this is another chance for growth.

Anthony Anderson, CEO of Memphis Business Academy, said they are proud to have a strong group of parents that will fight for their child’s school, as this was not an easy position to be in.

“It’s always unfortunate to be in one of these situations because it’s actually exhausting for months,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the school has never had a problem with full enrollment, but it could work on the performance of its students.

“When you look at our academics they’re not where they need to be, but we are doing some incredible holistic work,” Anderson said.

Tarniece Simmons, parent of a Memphis Business Academy student, said the school her child was previously at had worse test scores and did not provide the resources that Memphis Business Academy does.

“The teachers seem to care more and let me know if my kids grades are dropping or if they are not in tune today,” Simmons said. “They’ll let me know.”

Simmons said all the blame should not be put on the low performing schools, but said parents need to also step up and their children after school.

“At home we need to be their second teacher,” Simmons said. “It doesn’t start at school and then stop at home.”