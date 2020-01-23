Shelby County Schools announces news District Teacher Advisory Council

(SCS NEWS RELEASE) – Shelby County Schools is excited to announce the launch of the District Teacher Advisory Council (DTAC). The purpose of the council is to provide an important platform for educators in the District’s decision-making process.

“Nothing moves me more than authentic teacher voice, and I want to hear teacher insights, suggestions, and perspectives on critical educational issues,” said Superintendent Dr. Joris M. Ray.

The council does not substitute membership in local teacher associations, but it will enable teachers to directly contribute in educational decisions for SCS, and ultimately lead to greater student learning and outcomes.

“This council is an answered prayer for teachers,” said White Station Middle School teacher, Jaleta Miller. “This council will give us (teachers) an opportunity to advocate for our schools, and for the students we serve. It’s a direct line of communication for teachers and Superintendent Ray. Mostly, it allows us (teachers) to be heard. I’m thrilled, and look forward to hearing more about the inception of the District Teacher Advisory Council.”

One representative and one alternate will be selected to serve a one-year term (renewable up to two years) by the teachers and teacher types at each school. DTAC members will be selected by a nomination process and a committee will make the final selections.

“We are so fortunate to have an immense wealth of talent in our SCS family, and I’m thankful for the gifts and expertise of our teachers who support our primary focus – the education and well-being of the 113,000 students we serve,” said Superintendent Ray. “I sincerely believe that VICTORY is in the CLASSROOM.”

DTAC will generally meet monthly (for one hour) during the school year. Additional information will be shared with teachers in the coming weeks concerning membership eligibility, meeting dates, and expectations.