Shelby County Schools superintendent lays out goals & challenges in State of the District address

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Thursday morning, Shelby County Schools superintendent Dr. Joris Ray mixed blunt realities and bold goals, as he outlined the district’s major initiatives in the first-ever State of the District address.

Dr. Ray also used the event as a community call to action to help improve overall achievement.

“It takes everyone in this room to speak life to our children,” Dr. Ray said.

That’s why Dr. Ray used the nearly hour-long address to rally new volunteers and mentors to serve the district’s most vulnerable students.

“Change champions are those who serve as fierce advocates on behalf of our children,” Dr. Ray said.

The push for more SCS volunteers outside the classroom is part of We Are 901, one of four strategic initiatives outlined Thursday morning.

Dr. Ray and other community activists introduced part of the mentoring program this past summer at the National Civil Rights Museum.

“Memphis is a city with many societal ills that plague our communities,” Dr. Ray said.

The SCS superintendent said beyond after-school mentors, recruiting and retaining minority SCS teachers is critical, especially in elementary schools.

“It’s time to step up to the plate, to be the change that we want to see,” SCS teacher David Jamison said.

David Jamison is one of those teachers. The Hickory Ridge Elementary instructor drew national attention last month with a video, where he motivated each of his students with personalized handshakes.

“That was pretty much the goal to inspire teachers on the importance of being a human interaction and establishing relationships with kids,” Jamison said. “The world really needs more teachers that care.”

In his State of the District address, Dr. Ray also emphasized improving third grade reading levels.

District administrators said only one in four SCS third graders read at a proficient level, and students who don’t read proficiently by third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.