Swedish Jam Factory inspires local students through music

Students were treated to a special performance Friday by a group known for mixing contemporary music with tap dancing.

The group Swedish Jam Factory took the stage for St. George’s Independent School’s annual Rebecca’s Light program. The idea of Rebecca’s Light is to show students the magic of music from across the globe.

“I think the opportunity to perform, dance to, listen and enjoy. I think it lifits people spirits. Watching them along to the music by clapping, watching their feet tap, they were inspired, and I hope they will be inspired by the performing arts for years to come, said Timothy Gibson, Interim Head of School Music is Magic.

Swedish Jam Factory got its start in Memphis and rose to international acclaim on the show Sweden’s Got Talent.