University of Memphis once again is near the top of the list of “Military Friendly Schools”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The University of Memphis has yet another reason to “humble brag.”

Once again, the UofM is near the top of the list of “Military Friendly Schools,” according to militaryfriendly.com. The school has an impressive Top 10 ranking, checking in at number 9.

The site says, “The Military Friendly® Schools survey is the longest-running most comprehensive review of college and university investments in serving military and veteran students. Our 2020-2021 Military Friendly® Schools list is more exclusive than ever, and covers institutions offering certificate programs to doctoral degrees.”

Here is how the website describes the school, “Located in a quiet residential neighborhood of Memphis, Tennessee, the UofM is a major research institution. What you learn here builds a sense of intellectual engagement that will empower you to make a difference in life and throughout your career. Founded in 1912, we welcome more than 21,000 students to campus every year. Diversity is one of our strengths. Students and faculty come from all over the world to be a part of the UofM experience. The campus boasts 25 Chairs of Excellence and five state-approved Centers of Excellence.”

It goes on to say, “The University of Memphis takes pride in serving military service members, veterans, and dependents. Veterans benefit from a range of degrees and online courses, seamless transfer of course credit, and academic credit for military service and training. We participate in the Yellow Ribbon scholarship program and have a Educational Benefits & Certification office and Veterans Resource Center that support veterans’ success. As a result we foster a sense of belonging and opportunities for military/veteran students to connect with each other. We offer ROTC programs from all military branches. Memphis has a strong military community in Naval Support Activity Mid-South.”

