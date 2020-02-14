Hickory Hill teen indicted in triple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Shelby County District Attorney’s Office News Release) – A 19-year-old man was indicted Thursday in the shootings last year of three acquaintances, including one who died, during an attempted robbery in southeast Memphis.

A grand jury indicted Melik Bell on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, attempted especially aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.

Bell is free on a $90,000 bond.

Police received a shooting call around 12:45 p.m. on June 23, 2019, in the 4700 block of Barkshire Drive in the Hickory Hill area where they found 19-year-old Dominick Hull dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.

Melik Bell

A short time later dispatchers were notified that two men, ages 20 and 21, had arrived by private vehicle at Methodist Hospital Germantown with gunshot wounds sustained at the Barkshire scene.

One was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach, while the other one was shot in the right arm and identified Bell as the person who shot all three of them while seeking to buy marijuana from them. Bell, who lives on Barkshire Drive, was arrested and charged the following day.