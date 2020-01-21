Burger bummer: Krystal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Memphis has many burger restaurants, but the number soon may drop. Krystal has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to a report by Nation’s Restaurant News, Krystal made the filing in a Georgia court Sunday. It cited debts of between $50 and $100 million.

Krystal has units in nine states, including locations in Tennessee. The company was founded in Chattanooga in 1932.

Statement from The Krystal Company: