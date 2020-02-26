Colgate unveils new line of organic, vegan, and gluten-free products

Colgate unveiled a new line of organic, vegan, and gluten-free products with no preservatives, artificial flavors, sweeteners, or colors.

Colgate-Palmolive announced its Colgate Zero line Monday. It includes toothpaste, including one specifically for children, as well as mouthwash and toothbrushes.

It appears to take aim at the same younger, more health- and eco-conscious demographic that buys from niche, smaller competitors like Tom’s of Maine and Doctor Bronner’s. It may also help Colgate better compete with its largest competitor, Procter and Gamble, which makes crest products. P&G owns Burt’s Bees Purely White and Native Toothpaste, which is a natural brand.