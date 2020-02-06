Companies offer rebuke of Tennessee’s anti-LGBT adoption law

LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are “in doubt” over the legislation. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

(AP) – Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee are predicting economic backlash from a newly enacted adoption state law and other proposals that target LGBT people.

A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offers the most wide-spanning rebuke to date of the law signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter.

(READ THE LETTER HERE.)

A Postmates representative said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 employees in Nashville over the legislation.

The companies included in the letter in support include Amazon, Nike, Hilton, American Airlines. Right now, Tennessee's largest employer – Memphis headquartered FedEx – is not included on that list. I've reached out to the company for comment. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) February 6, 2020