Companies offer rebuke of Tennessee’s anti-LGBT adoption law

by: , JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

LGBT advocacy group leaders and representatives from businesses gathered at the Cordell Hull legislative building in Nashville on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 for a news conference to oppose a state adoption law and other proposals that target the LGBT community. Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee on Wednesday predicted economic backlash from a newly enacted state adoption law and other proposals that target LGBT people, with one company saying plans to add jobs in Nashville are “in doubt” over the legislation. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

(AP) – Almost three dozen big companies and more than 100 small businesses in Tennessee are predicting economic backlash from a newly enacted adoption state law and other proposals that target LGBT people.

A letter from the likes of Amazon, Nike and Nissan to state officials offers the most wide-spanning rebuke to date of the law signed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee. Representatives from Dell, Warner Music Nashville, Postmates, Nashville Soccer Club spoke at a Nashville news conference announcing the letter.

A Postmates representative said the food delivery company might not go through with plans to add to its base of 650 employees in Nashville over the legislation.

