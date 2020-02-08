Dinstuhl’s Candies is getting ready for the Valentine’s Day rush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Don’t wait too late to show that special someone you love them. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. One of the city’s popular candy stores, Dinstuhl’s Candies, is getting ready.

For Judy Moss, happily ever after started with a newspaper ad and a Dinstuhl’s box of chocolates.

“Back in 1973, it was Valentine’s Day. The headline said, ‘Love means caring so much that you want to tell the whole world about it.’ My ad said, ‘Judy, there is no one else in the world that I’d rather spend the rest of my life with. Let’s start making plans now. I love you Larry.’ He bought me a Dinstuhl’s box of candy that was even bigger than this. Now, we own the company,” said Moss.

Now, they are spreading confections of affection.

“If they know about Dinstuhl, they know it is fabulous delicious candy,” said Moss.

Each candy is sprinkled, dipped and crunched into more than 200 items.

“We’re not just a candy shop. We are a custom candy store. The sky is the limit as to what we can do for you,” said Moss.

They are reaching their busiest time with Valentine’s Day right around the corner.

Chocolate-covered strawberries are the sweet commodity.

“The process is unbelievable. We don’t just dip our strawberries in chocolate. We completely en-robe them in a sugar fondant and then en-robe them in chocolate. Run them down the cooling tunnel,” said Moss.

Then, they are boxed with love. “How many?,” you may might wonder.

“Thousands,” said Moss.

It is a good thing Dinstuhl’s opened a new location returning to downtown Memphis.

“The original Dinstuhl started out on Main Street in 1902. We had a presence down there up until 40 years ago,” said Moss. “We love Memphis. We are so happy that we are here and we’re spreading our joy all over the city.”

Due to the high demand for chocolate-covered strawberries, Dinstuhl’s recommends people pre-order. Pick-ups start next week.