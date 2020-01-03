FedEx Express to hold job fair Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis’ largest employer wants to add more employees to its payroll.
FedEx Express is holding a job fair to fill 500 permanent part-time positions. The job fair will be Saturday, January 18 from 8am-3pm at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.
According to FedEx Express, here are the details:
- Hourly rates starting at $13.26
- Minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed
- Medical coverage with premiums starting at less than $10 per month
- Day and night shifts available
- Vision and dental benefits
- Two dedicated medical health centers in Memphis
- Tuition assistance
- Promote from within philosophy
- Nationwide career opportunities
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Chance to earn tuition-free degree from the University of Memphis via the “Learning Inspired by FedEx” program
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
- Five years of residency in the United States required
- Must be able to lift 50 pounds
- Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
- Must bring two forms of valid identification, such as driver’s license, social security card or passport