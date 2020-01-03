FedEx Express to hold job fair Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis’ largest employer wants to add more employees to its payroll.

FedEx Express is holding a job fair to fill 500 permanent part-time positions. The job fair will be Saturday, January 18 from 8am-3pm at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.

According to FedEx Express, here are the details:

  • Hourly rates starting at $13.26
  • Minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed
  • Medical coverage with premiums starting at less than $10 per month
  • Day and night shifts available
  • Vision and dental benefits
  • Two dedicated medical health centers in Memphis
  • Tuition assistance
  • Promote from within philosophy
  • Nationwide career opportunities
  • Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
  • Chance to earn tuition-free degree from the University of Memphis via the “Learning Inspired by FedEx” program

Applicant Eligibility:

  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • No minimum education requirements
  • Five years of residency in the United States required
  • Must be able to lift 50 pounds
  • Subject to criminal background check and drug screen
  • Must bring two forms of valid identification, such as driver’s license, social security card or passport

