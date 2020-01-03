FedEx Express to hold job fair Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis’ largest employer wants to add more employees to its payroll.

FedEx Express is holding a job fair to fill 500 permanent part-time positions. The job fair will be Saturday, January 18 from 8am-3pm at 2874 Business Park Drive, Building D.

According to FedEx Express, here are the details:

Hourly rates starting at $13.26

Minimum of 17.5 hours per week guaranteed

Medical coverage with premiums starting at less than $10 per month

Day and night shifts available

Vision and dental benefits

Two dedicated medical health centers in Memphis

Tuition assistance

Promote from within philosophy

Nationwide career opportunities

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Chance to earn tuition-free degree from the University of Memphis via the “Learning Inspired by FedEx” program

Applicant Eligibility: