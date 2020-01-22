FedEx Ground officially starts Sunday home delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – In a news release Wednesday, FedEx Ground says it has officially started home delivery on Sundays.

(NEWS RELEASE) – FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that FedEx Ground has officially started delivering FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sunday for the majority of the U.S. population, advancing the transformation of one of the largest global transportation networks in the world to better serve the fast-growing e-commerce market.

“Now that FedEx Ground delivers FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sundays to most U.S. residences, we have increased our speed advantage significantly to kick off the new year,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and chief operating officer of FedEx. Corp. “This provides added value to e-commerce shippers throughout the U.S. and the 188 million online shoppers in 7,700 cities and towns where FedEx Home Delivery packages are delivered on Sundays. As more customers expect weekend delivery, this enhancement to our network means that every day is now a delivery day at FedEx.”

Delivering residential packages on Sunday speeds up most shipping lanes by one or two days, an advantage that is particularly valuable for shippers and consumers of healthcare and perishable goods. FedEx Ground is already faster to more locations than UPS Ground.

FedEx Ground began delivering residential packages on Sundays during the most recent peak holiday season.

“Delivering seven days a week was critical to our success this past peak season as we experienced some of the highest volume days in the history of the company, including shipping nearly 38 million packages on Cyber Monday alone,” added Subramaniam.

Over the peak holiday shipping season, FedEx Ground experienced 42% year-over-year growth in FedEx Home Delivery package volume during December and delivered nearly eight million FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sundays between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Despite record volumes, nearly 18% of FedEx Ground packages were delivered one full day early. Once again, FedEx Ground maintained year-round transit time standards throughout the holidays, setting a higher standard than our primary competitor.