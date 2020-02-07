FedEx warns of service disruptions caused by winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – FedEx is warning customers that the winter weather in the Mid-South is causing service disruptions.
Below is an email alert sent out by the company:
FedEx Express experienced substantial disruptions at the Memphis hub last night due to winter weather. Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of February 7, 2020. FedEx is committed to provide service to the best of our ability. Please continue to check fedex.com for updates.
Continue to check the status of your shipments on fedex.com or go to fedex.com for updates to FedEx Service Alerts.
Operational impacts to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions.
Consistent with the provisions of the FedEx Service Guide, FedEx Express money-back guarantee is suspended for U.S. packages and shipments inbound into the U.S. from international locations with a delivery commitment of February 7, 2020.