MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – First Horizon Bank is warning customers about a recent scheme using phone calls, emails, and text messages.

Victims are being contacted by a spoofed telephone number that appears on caller ID as First Horizon Bank’s customer service department. The person on the other line asks for your personal information so they can take over your account.

Contact First Horizon Bank’s real customer service department if you have received one of these phone calls.