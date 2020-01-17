Google’s parent company is now worth more than a trillion dollars

Wall Street has a new member of the four comma club. Google is now worth a trillion dollars. The valuation is for parent company Alphabet, but we all know where most of that value is coming from.

This marks the first time three American companies have been worth more than a trillion big ones at the same time.

Alphabet joins Apple, which is worth $1.4 trillion, and Microsoft, which is valued at $1.3 trillion.

Amazon was briefly in the club back in September of 2018 before slipping out. It’s now worth about $930 billion.

The most valuable company in the world is oil giant Saudi Aramco. It went public last month with a two trillion dollar valuation and is now worth slightly less at $1.8 trillion.