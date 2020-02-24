Graceland to hold job fair for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It may not be now or never, but you’ll have an opportunity to apply for full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions at Graceland this week.

A hiring event, hosted by the Human Resources department of Elvis Presley’s Graceland, will be for jobs in Food & Beverage, Tour Operations, Security and Merchandise. The job fair is set for Thursday, February 27 from 11am to 3pm, at the Graceland Exhibition Center at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard. Free parking is provided for job fair attendees by entering through the Graceland Parking entrance located on Elvis Presley Blvd.

Before coming to the job fair, candidates are encouraged to fill out an application online at www.graceland.com/careers. Applicants are asked to bring a printed resume and dress business casual or business professional (blue suede shoes are optional). As always, don’t be cruel.

If something about the job fair is always on your mind, you can have a little less conversation with Elvis Presley’s Graceland Human Resources Department by emailing employment@graceland.com.

