Groundbreaking ceremony for Lakeland Lifestyle Center

LAKELAND, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s the hot trend in new growth: mixed-use developments, and now the Memphis suburb of Lakeland is on board with a years-long, multi-million dollar project.

Wednesday was the official groundbreaking for phase one the Lakeland Lifestyle Center. When finished, the area will be filled with townhomes, apartments, stores, restaurants, and more, and it will be all centered around a lake.

With the location being so close to Interstate 40, supporters believe the center will help complete the lakeland community.

“We feel like it’s creating a town center for Lakeland, it’s a destination. It’s a destination locally for everyone as well as regionally being at I-40 and Canada Road, with the completion of the interchange. Memphis is moving this direction,” said Maggie Gallagher, Director of Development, Lakeland District.

A couple of stores are expected to open by Thanksgiving. phase two will start in 2022 and will involve mostly with building out the lake and other infrastructure.