High-tech, smart gym opens in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – We live in a time where most things are becoming high-tech. Electronics and computers have become a part of our daily lives. Now, it has trickled down to fitness.

The Exercise Coach is not like your average gym. There are no spreadsheets or weights. That is because the machines do it all.

“We have what they call the world’s smartest exercise gym,” said Rick Frembgen, The Exercise Coach Owner and Operator.

There are about 100 of its kind in the U.S. The Collierville location opened Wednesday.

“We have smart cars. We have smart phones. We have smart buildings. Now, we have smart exercise,” said Frembgen.

Using high-tech machines called exerbotic equipment, each device tracks workouts. Gym members put in their personal code. Then, the machine designs a workout based on the person’s body and goals.

“This is safe, effective, and efficient exercise. We don’t do anything in a sudden movement at all here. Everything is gradual and in a resistance-type exercise,” said Frembgen.

Denise Segura is one of the trainers.

“It’s very different to me. My personal experience, I’ve worked out since I was in high school and played soccer and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Segura.

It was so tempting, Local 24 News reporter Brittani Moncrease laced up her shoes and gave it a shot. It is almost like having two trainers. One trainer guides you through each exercise and makes sure you’re doing it correctly. The other trainer is the machine which tracks your workout.

“A 20-minute workout is even if not even more efficient than you spending 45 to 50 minutes in the gym three times week,” said Segura. “If you’re doing it right at the right intensity, that’s what matters.”

The Exercise Coach staff say the machines are helpful for those with injuries or who can’t make it to the gym often. They say it is all about strengthening and quality over quantity.