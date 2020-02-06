Memphis spa ranks No. 6 on list of the country’s top 100 spas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Peabody Hotel in downtown Memphis is known for a lot of high-quality things, including its red-carpeting-walking ducks, beautiful rooftop views of the Mississippi River, world-class restaurants, and a spectacular grand lobby.

But did you know its Feathers Spa is ranked No. 6 on a recent list of the country’s top 100 spas? As a matter of fact, Feathers is the only spa from Tennessee to be included on Spas of America’s Top 100 Spas of 2019.

Feathers Spa is a full-service spa and salon. They offer massages, body wraps, facials and facial enhancements, wax treatments, manicures and pedicures, hair styling, and make-up application.

