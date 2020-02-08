Mercedes-Benz introducing the Weekender, a camper van which can extend and sleep 4 people

People who like to camp will soon be able to do so in a vehicle made by Mercedes. The brand most people equate with luxury cars is introducing a camper van called the Weekender.

It has back seats that can fold down and sleep two people, while two more can sleep in a tent-like area that pops up from the roof. The van has an extra battery to power lights and devices. A pull-out kitchen and awning are added features to make the van homey. One thing it’s missing is plumbing. If you want a Mercedes RV with a bathroom, you can get one from a third party. Companies like Airstream often add those features onto Mercedes Sprinter vans.

The Weekender is competing in a different segment geared toward people who want simple campers, like the classic Volkswagen bus from the 60s and 70s. Pre-orders of the Weekender start this spring. It will be priced starting around $70,000.