Mid-South Sports, RV & Boat Show starts Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It may not feel like it, but summer is around the corner, and the Mid-South Sports, RV & Boat Show will get you ready to be out on the water.

The boat show begins Friday inside the AgriCenter and runs through Sunday. It features boats, RVs, and many other outdoor necessities from vendors across the Mid-South.

“A lot of people, they can look online all they want but until you can actually sit in one of the new 2020 boats really, you don’t know what you’re missing out on,” Josh Lovell, show manager, said.

There will also be hourly seminars covering topics on fishing, sonar GPS systems, and what it means to own an RV.

The boat show opens Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:000 p.m., Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and is free for children 12 and under.

Admission is two for one on Friday night only with this coupon.