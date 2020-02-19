Peeps releases new flavors in plenty of time for Easter

Peeps-loving peeps, listen up: there are Peeps jelly beans now, plus 5 new flavors — root beer float, Froot Loops, hot tamales fierce cinnamon, raspberry dipped in creme-flavored fudge, and chocolate pudding bunnies.

There are mini-peeps, individually wrapped chicks small enough to fit inside Easter eggs. The animal-shaped marshmallows are an Easter basket staple, even though they can be a little controversial — you either love ’em or hate ’em.

But if you’re in the “love ’em” category, it’s going to be peeps Heaven for you this spring.

Kellogg’s is making Peeps cereal again, and International Delight will put out Peeps-flavored coffee creamer again too.