Uber now allows riders to report drivers for bad driving during the ride

Uber is trying to make your rides more comfortable and safe. the ride-share company is launching ‘on-trip reporting,’ letting you discreetly give alerts about non-emergency incidents like inappropriate conversations or reckless driving.

Riders can send the alerts during their trip in real-time. Before, people had to wait until a trip was finished before sending feedback.

uber users can find ‘on-trip reporting’ in the app’s safety toolkit.

If you use it, the company says it will get feedback from you and the driver after the trip. Uber will take action if it sees a pattern of behavior over time.