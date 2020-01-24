Amazon breaks ground on new fulfillment center in Raleigh

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Amazon broke ground Monday morning for the sixth fulfillment center in Tennessee, set to open in Memphis.

The site will be located in the 4000 block of New Allen Road in Raleigh.

Governor Bill Lee, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris all appeared. Amazon Regional Director of Operations Robert Packett talked about the construction of the 855,000-square foot, innovative customer fulfillment facility, on 90 acres.

Amazon says the center will create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs in the state, starting at a minimum of $15 per hour, with benefits.

The company says this will be its first site in the state “where associates will utilize innovative Amazon Robotics technology to pick, pack and ship smaller-sized customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods, to name a few.”

This center, along with eight others across the state will employee a total of 6500 people.