Early voting ends as eyes turn to Super Tuesday

Early voting is over, Super Tuesday is next week, and some of the candidates people voted for early might be out of the race in one week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Everybody looks at elections right now.

Who will be the Democratic nominee for President? That’s the big question.

You might even know the names of most of them: Amy, Mayor Pete, Bernie, Joe, Elizabeth.

The list might be shorter next week, after the South Carolina Primary. At least that’s what Local 24 News political analyst Otis Sanford thinks.

“Two or three weeks ago,” according to Sanford, “… I said former Vice President Joe Biden was the leading candidate in Tennessee. I still think that to some degree, just because the Democratic voting base is mostly African-American in this state. Certainly, it is in Shelby County.”

Early voting turnout has been described as heavy, on this day. They were waiting in line at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in the Medical District.

The voters we spoke with say they had no hesitation or confusion about who they voted for. At least in the Presidential Primary.

Voters also must decide on who will be Shelby County General Sessions Clerk, and voter Katherine Joyce says, “I think the other primaries made it a little more difficult, because you always want to get a strong candidate. But at the end of the day, I think primaries are really about who is most aligned with your policies rather than who you think is going to win.”

Democrats don’t do well in Tennessee. Just look at state government. Just look at the last several Presidential elections.

There are still people who have hope, and they are letting their hopes and passions vote.

Consuella Marshall didn’t hesitate when asked who she voted for. “Bernie Sanders,” she said.

She also believes that Sanders could win the Presidential election.

“I think so,” she said, “… if us young people get out and vote, I think there’s a pretty good chance of him being the next President.”

By the end of Super Tuesday, we will have a much better idea of who the leading candidate is.