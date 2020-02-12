Early voting for Tennessee presidential primary underway

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Tennessee voters can start heading to the polls Wednesday afternoon to pick their choice for the 2020 presidential nominee.

In Shelby County, polls will open on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at 26 locations.

Voters will choose who they want to be the Republican or Democratic nominee for the general election, as well as voting in a local race.

There are more than 15 candidates running for General Sessions Court Clerk.

Shelby County Election Commission added one new early voting precinct at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Cordova. It replaces Annunciation Church which the election commission reports didn’t have the space to host a precinct this year.

During early voting, people can vote at any of the 26 polling sites.

The last day to vote early is on February 25th. The primary election will be held on March 3rd.