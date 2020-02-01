Local lawmakers are urging residents to register to vote ahead of Feb. 3 deadline

Local lawmakers are urging residents to register to vote ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Memphis Representative London Lamar says Tennessee is near the bottom of the list when it comes to voter turnout. She says a lack of awareness is the main reason for the lack of votes. She joined with other Shelby County lawmakers to help show why it’s so important to make your voice heard.

“Tennessee is at the bottom of the nation when it comes to voter turnout. At the bottom of the nation. We have some of our citizens the least engaged in civic engagement and voting process,” Rep. Lamar said.

State Rep. Dwayne Thompson added, “Every election we have is important. If you’re a registered voter, it’s basically an exercise in patriotism to get out and cast your ballot.”

The deadline to register for Tennessee’s primary election is Monday, February 3. Click here to register to vote.