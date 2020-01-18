Memphis Grizzlies want you to know that your vote matters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Grizzlies are teaming up with Tennessee’s Secretary of State to make sure everyone knows your vote matters. That’s why they held a voter registration drive at FedExForum ahead of Friday’s game against the Cavs, as well as future games.

Officials will show fans how easy it is to register to vote, and the Grizzlies will be visiting schools to remind everyone just how important it is to cast your vote.

“When people exercise their right to vote, it affects them, it affects their communities, it affects funding that may come to those communities. This is their natural right to do so, and we just encourage people to take advantage of that. Because that’s a simple way to effect change in the community,” said Abusheri Ohwofaa, Grizzlies Vice President of Community Engagement.

Tennessee’s Presidential Primary is in early March. If you haven’t registered. The deadline is February 3.