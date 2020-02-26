Out with the old, in with the new: decisions are being made about new voting machines for Shelby County

It's time to put the elections machine pedal to the metal, to make tracks. It is time to get serious about new voting machines for November.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Of course, by now, you know Tuesday is Super Tuesday – a big election day.

And you’re going to be using the same old voting machines we’ve used for the last 10 or 15 years or so. But changes are a coming.

At the Shelby County Elections Warehouse, the Diebold voting machines are lined up, as if ready to be shot at sunrise.

That’s what some folks think should happen to them.

During a news conference last fall, former Memphis State Representative Mike Kernell said, “These machines are very old. They (Shelby County Election Commissioners) admit it – they’re old. All over the country these machines aren’t working well.”

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner was once the head of the local Democratic Party, and heard complaint after complaint about them.

Kick out the old, bring in the new, he says.

“You really lose faith in the process and the franchise,” Turner says. “Here we have a situation where we can get rid of those Diebold machines, and put in a system where voters can have confidence in our election process.”

To get to this point, commissioners had to do some fast shuffling of funds – about $2 million worth – to free up the money needed. Now it’s decision time.

A couple of years ago, Linda Phillips saw some of the latest voting machine equipment. She’s not just window shopping anymore.

“We are proceeding full speed ahead,” she says. “We have responses, six responses from vendors. Their machines are being evaluated now, and then, hopefully in early March, the Election Commission will make a decision.”

The Election Commission will decide whether to buy new touch screen voting machines, or to go with paper ballots.

They want everything to be ready for the November Presidential election.