SHELBY CO. Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – You will be voting for more than the President in March 3rd’s primary in Shelby County.

In a debate moderated by Local 24 News weekend anchor Annette Peagler, candidates for General Sessions Court Clerk faced off Monday night in Raleigh. The event was hosted by the BTW Alumni Association at Breath of Life Christian Center.

The Democratic candidates on the ballot for General Sessions Court Clerk are Gortria Anderson Banks, Rheunte E. Benson, Joe Brown, Tanya L. Cooper, Adrienne, Dailey-Evans, Wanda Logan-Faulkner, Deirdre V. Fisher, R. S. Ford Sr, Del Gill, Eddie Jones, Thomas Long, Reginald Milton, and Tavia Tate.

The Republican candidates on the ballot for General Sessions Court Clerk are Paul C. Boyd, Michael Finney, George “Dempsy” Summers, and Lisa W. Wimberly.

Early voting begins February 12.