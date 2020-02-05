Best in Black Awards are back as the Mid-South celebrates Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s Black History Month, and you know what that means. It’s time for the Best in Black Awards. The event shines a light on African-American community organizations, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the Mid-South who are making a difference in their community. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

Have you heard of the Best in Black Awards?

“Best in Black Awards is actually awards for the people by the people,” said New Tri-state Defender Board Member Towanda Peete-Smith.

It’s a social media campaign where people get to vote for their favorite businesses, like eateries and nail salons, nonprofits, sororities and fraternities, and everyday people who are giving back in their communities. This year more than 15,000 people voted.

“It’s common, local businesses here in the city that people patronize,” said Peete-Smith. “It’s African-American history month, so Best in Black is just a testament to these businesses in this city that’s doing great things, and sometimes they don’t get recognized.”

The Best in Black Awards was started back in 2012 by the late Businessman Bernal Smith the Second. His widow Towanda Peete-Smith wants to make sure his legacy continues.

“He’d probably be surprised that we were able to do it without him, but I have to give a shout out to Calvin Anderson, the board president. He has been very instrumental in continuing the Best in Black and the City of Memphis,” said Peete-Smith. “A lot of times people patronize the same businesses, and I think when you have a relationship with the business, it means something.”

Peete-Smith recognizing those businesses and individuals plus carrying on her husband’s legacy is local good news.

Learn more from The New Tri-State Defender HERE.