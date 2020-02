St. Jude patients and their families enjoy a visit from the Detroit Pistons at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Sunday, February 2, 2020. / Credit: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Detroit Pistons Monday night, but before the game, the Pistons headed to St. Jude this weekend to throw a Super Bowl party for patients and families.

The party was held Sunday night. They played games with the patients, and signed autographs, while everyone enjoyed the big game.