Dorothy Day House renovates a new home to help homeless families

From new bedrooms to a kitchen to a dining area, the Dorothy Day House’s newest home will help provide one less stress for a family in need. It was a long road transforming a house on Peabody Avenue.

“You wouldn’t even realize the amount of work that went into making it look like a house to a home,” said Tracy Moore, Hunter Fan Human Resources Vice President.

This is the newest home to the Dorothy Day House organization. The group provides a safe environment for families without a home. Sometimes in shelters, families can be separated, but that’s not the case with Dorothy Day House.

“It keeps the families together. They can be here for as little as two or three weeks to a couple of months. It just depends on the needs of that particular family and they work hand-in-hand with the Dorothy Day staff,” said Moore.

The Dorothy Day House partnered with Hunter Fan Company to renovate the new home. Each family is granted their own room.

“We came down for two days and we actually installed all the furniture and hung up all the fans,” said Moore.

As the group welcomed visitors to their open house, an Olive Branch resident who is no stranger to the home, arrived. Jason Wilkerson’s grandmother used to run the place when it was a boarding house.

“I just used to run around here as a kid,” said Wilkerson.

Jason happened to be driving past the home and decided to stop. With the new living spaces, he still found some familiarity.

“It’s a lot different, but it’s the same structure on the outside. It looks good. I’m proud somebody renovated it instead of tearing it down,” said Wilkerson.

The families are all set to move in the home starting next week.