Eight local women & National Civil Rights Museum honored at Trailblazer Awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Eight Mid-South women and one extraordinary organization were honored Thursday as the city of Memphis’s Heritage Trail held their Trailblazer Awards.

The awards went to:

Chrysti Chandler with the Young Actors Guild,

Bev Johnson of the Bev Johnson Radio Show,

Deidre Malone of the Carter Malone Group,

Carey Moore with My Cup of Tea,

Deanie Parker of the Soulsville Foundation,

Linda Steele with Art Up,

Patrice Bates Thompson of the Four Way Restaurant,

Miriam Decosta Willis – an advocate, author, and professor,

and the National Civil Rights Museum.

“We know that we have rich history in this community. We know that not many cities in this country can tell the story of civil rights and African-American history quite like Memphis can. And this event is honoring some the individuals that make Memphis special,” said Paul Young, Director of Housing and Community Development for the city of Memphis.

The awards were given based on the passion and creativity of those honored. City officials say these community leaders have elevated and shaped cultural advancement.

Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin was honored to emcee the event.