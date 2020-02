The Harlem Globetrotters visits with St. Jude patients and their families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020. / Photo credit: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Harlem Globetrotters took some time out Thursday to hang out with some of the patients and families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The players talked with the patients and families about the history of the Globetrotters, and showed off their impressive skills.

If you’re looking to see the Harlem Globetrotters live in action, they will bring their 2020 “Pushing the Limits” world tour to FedExForum on Saturday, February 1st at 7:00 p.m.