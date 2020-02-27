MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – How do you make 10,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in an hour? With love…and hundreds of volunteers.

The 4th Annual Great Big Sandwich Make Wednesday night at Baron Hirsch Congregation in East Memphis drew volunteers from many Memphis-area Jewish organizations and synagogues. The event was held “in the spirit of Purim” to help feed the hungry in Memphis.

According to Rabbi Binyamin Lehrfield, Senior Rabbi at Baron Hirsch, the event was co-sponsored by every Jewish organization and synagogue in Memphis. The made 2,000 sandwiches the first time the event was held. Now in its 4th year, 10,000 sandwiches were made. The sandwiches will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank.

According to Baron Hirsch, “The Purim holiday is a time in which we are challenged to think of the needs of others. Within our community we send Mishloach Manot food baskets, and give Matanot LaEvyonim, money to the poor.”