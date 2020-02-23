Huge crowds enjoy Youth Villages’ 31st Annual Soup Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – More than 50 of the Mid-South’s best restaurants were at the fingertips of Memphians inside FedExForum Sunday.

It was all part of the 31st Annual Soup Sunday presented by Youth Villages. Money raised by the event will support the Chris Crye Mentoring Program. Organizers say today is great for parents because kids can run around and enjoy the games while the adults eat as much food as they want.

“I think the best part about it is it’s family friendly. We have families, foster families, community families. We’ve kept it reasonably-priced so that we encourage a lot of families to come and there’s so much to do here. There’s so much to taste and to experience, it’s just a great family event,” said Richard Shaw, Chief Development Officer for Youth Villages.

Soup Sunday is happening now! pic.twitter.com/y5awJF4nap — Youth Villages (@youthvillages) February 23, 2020

Soup Sunday events have raised $1.5 million for Youth Villages’ programs.