Hundreds of kids received new shoes in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Day of Service

Hundreds of kids received some new shoes Friday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s Day of Service.

About 500 kids received new shoes from Samaritan’s Feet. Before trying on the new shoes, volunteers first washed their feet and fitted them a new pair of socks. Organizers say it’s a way to demonstrate their life changing message of hope and respect for all people.

“Because we’ve learned from another very famous leader that if you want to be great in life you have to understand the importance of what it means to be humble, to serve. that’s the power of what’s happening here today. Leaders serving future leaders, empowering them and inspiring them to dream big,” said Manny Ohonme, Founder & CEO of Samaritan’s Feet.

The day of service is one of 25 across the United States, giving away more than 12,000 pairs of shoes.