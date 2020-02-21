IHOP treats patients and families at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to pancakes ahead of National Pancake Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – IHOP brought smiles to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, along with their freshly made pancakes.

Employees from the chain served families and patients at the children’s hospital. About 75 to 100 families were fed Thursday.

Organizers say it feels good to put a smile on these families’ faces.

“It’s very rewarding. I’m getting to meet a lot of families from all over the country that are here for different procedures in the hospital, and this helps bring a smile to their faces today. Something a little bit different and unique for them,” said Stephen Shabazian, Franchise Business Consultant For IHOP.

This comes days before IHOP’s National Pancake Day on Tuesday. Guests can get a free short stack of pancakes from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at every location.

Donations and proceeds from that day will go to children’s hospitals across the nation.