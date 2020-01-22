Larry Dodson, original lead singer of Bar-Kays, honored by Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A member of Memphis music royalty got a special honor, which was years in the making, Tuesday.

Larry Dodson, Sr., the original lead singer of the iconic Bar-Kays, was recognized by the Memphis City Council.

A resolution was approved to change the name of Marlin Road in Whitehaven between East Raines Road and Faronia Road in his honor.

“We’ve done a lot of things and support Memphis in many ways, but I never thought this would happen. Life is good. I have a great family and live in a great city. I truly mean that,” Dodson said.

Dodson says the band plays on, but he continues his solo career, traveling as Larry D., the former member of the Bar-Kays.