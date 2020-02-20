Local students are smiling wide after getting free dental checkups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Some Memphis kids are smiling wide after getting a free dental check-up thanks to the UT Health Science Center.

More than 150 students at Freedom Prep Academy received the free check-up Thursday. It’s part of the national “Give Kids a Smile Day.”

In addition to giving back to the community, it was a good way for the dental students at the UT Health Science Center to get experience providing screenings and cleanings.

“We look forward to it. We love it. It’s a way we’re able to extend our arms out into the community and on this day, the community comes to us. We wouldn’t take anything for it,” said Dr. Orpheus Triplett with UTHSC.

National Give Kids a Smile Day was created in 2003 by the American Dental Association as a way to provide dental services to underserved children.