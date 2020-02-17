Meet the Incredible Benjamin, who transformed into a Make-A-Wish superhero

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A little boy’s wish to become a superhero was granted Monday, thanks to a local business and the folks at Make-A-Wish.

Six-year old Benjamin is battling cystic fibrosis. Monday morning, he transformed into the “incredible Benjamin” after meeting with the “league of dayshift supervisors” at LSI Graphics in Bartlett.

The incredible Benjamin saves a princess, carrying out several feats of strength in the process.

“He’s the incredible Benjamin, so he’s super strong, so we made big fake cars. He had to punch them over, using his super strength. We had him fight King Kong, one of his favorite characters from movies, and a T-Rex, and then he had to knock over a 10-foot tall brick wall with his own hands,” said Chris Coles “Climbing Man”, Director Of Brand And Marketing At LSI.

After saving the princess, Benjamin was surprised with a trip to Universal Studios, where he will be able to meet some of his favorite superheroes.