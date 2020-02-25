Memphis ranks #15 on TripAdvisor’s 2020 list of Trending destinations in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis has made TripAdvisor’s 2020 list of Trending destinations in the United States.

Memphis came in at No. 15. The site highlights the bluff city as the birthplace of the blues, soul, and rock and roll.

From TripAdvisor: “Memphis is a pilgrimage for those wanting to visit the birthplace of the blues, of soul and of rock ‘n’ roll. On Beale Street, W.C. Handy put down on paper the first written blues music. Elvis, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash all recorded at the historic Sun Records, which is now a museum. Graceland, the second most-visited home in America, welcomes visitors from around the world who yearn for a peek into the life of “the King.” Beyond the music, Tennessee’s largest city also offers much more. It has more sunny days each year than Miami, and combines southern tradition and hospitality with modern amenities. You’ll enjoy great dining (be sure to sample the barbecued ribs), art galleries and exciting nightlife.”

Here’s a look at the list: