Random acts of kindness are good for your health

Sometimes all it takes is just one small selfless action to make someone’s day. That’s why one group wants you to get inspired and make kindness the norm in your everyday life. February 16-22 is considered “Random Acts of Kindness Week,” according to randomactsofkindness.org.

According to research, being kind is a win-win for all, boosting health and happiness. Research shows “feel good” chemicals flood our system when we do something generous. That translates into sort of a “helper’s high.”

For example, volunteering has been shown to reduce stress, pain, and depression.studies suggest engaging in giving activities can also reduce the risk for cognitive impairment and help us live longer.

Giving donations to others has been shown to reduce blood pressure and improve heart health. in fact, the benefits were as large as those from healthy diet and exercise.