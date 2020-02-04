SoGiv is the world’s first non-profit shoe design company that raises awareness toward worthy causes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Edward Bogard has the soul of a giver. It is not just the soul inside, but the actual sole of a shoe. He has found a way to give back through footwear. It is about the footprints you leave in life. Each step is dedicated to a different cause.

“It’s global. It’s a global mission,” said Edward Bogard, SoGiv Philanthropic Designer/Founder and CEO.

Bogard is the Philanthropic Designer and Founder of SoGiv, a non-profit shoe design company.

“The meaning is every pair of sole, we give,” said Bogard. “In fact, it’s the world’s first non profit shoe design company that raises awareness toward worthy causes.” Each shoe represents its own movement. All the proceeds go to an organization supporting that specific cause.

“That’s what each shoe does. It tells a story. It’s a conversation starter,” said Bogard.

He made a design for MLK50.

“It is definitely our highlighted shoe for the Month of February,” said Bogard.

SoGiv also has shoes benefiting the Urban League, Steven Tyler’s Janie’s Fund and the Mid-South Food Bank which to date, has provided more than 13,000 meals to families.

“One pair of the SoGiv hunger awareness shoe provides 150 meals to families facing food insecurities across the Mid-South,” said Bogard.

He has even gotten students involved designing the official Shelby County School District shoe. Plus, his Salvation Army shoe has made it all the way to Romania.

“It’s really special to see. It’s humbling at the same time, but it’s very special to know that I was blessed to create something that people actually wear,” said Bogard.

All SoGiv shoes are limited editions as causes change throughout the year. Bogard is currently in the process of determining which organization to donate the proceeds for the MLK50 design shoe. Anyone interested in learning more about the shoes can visit the SoGiv.org.