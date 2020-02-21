Special beauty class helps breast cancer survivors to “Blossom Within”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Baptist Women’s Hospital and the Susan G. Komen Foundation are helping breast cancer survivors “Blossom Within.”

A special beauty class featured tips from makeup and style experts, like learning how to care for your skin while going through treatment, how to style wigs or head coverings if you’ve lost hair, and even how to make up for missing eyebrows.

“We developed this blossom within, our partnership with Komen, to help women going through cancer treatment to feel better about themselves. Sometimes you just don’t feel that great and we want women to be empowered from the inside out. This is a great program that lets women just forget about cancer for the day,” said Jennifer Coleman with Baptist Women’s Health Center.

“Blossom Within” is offered four times a year. It’s free to breast cancer patients.