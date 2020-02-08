Special needs children enjoy Night to Shine event hosted by Tim Tebow’s foundation

HERNANDO, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – It was truly a “Night to Shine” for kings and queens with special needs. Out of more than 700 simultaneous events around the world, former NFL star, Tim Tebow, made a surprise visit to the Mid-South.

About 300 kings and queens strutted down the red carpet at Longview Point Baptist Church to celebrate prom, a moment they’ve been waiting for all year long. With hair and makeup done and shined shoes the royal treatment was rolled out for guests From the huge smiles, laughter and dance moves inside it’s easy to tell this is a night to remember.

“What he takes away is the good time,” said mother Katrina Mitchell.

It’s Tim Tebow’s a “Night to Shine” event, where each attendee with special needs was to paired with a buddy to dance the night away with friends. Mitchell’s son, Roderick, looked forward to shining on the dance floor.

“That’s what he wants to come back to and remember is the fun that I had. And how he danced until his feet hurt,” shared Mitchell.

Mitchell says she’s grateful for Tebow’s vision to celebrate those with special needs.

“It’s a great night to recognize his uniqueness,” Mitchell explained. “He’s on the autism spectrum and he’s just a mild-mannered gentle giant.”

Around 600 volunteers at Longview Point Baptist Church along with hundreds of other churches around the world put on an experience Friday night, centered around God’s love.

“They just go all out,” Mitchell said. “It’s just wonderful and we can’t wait for it, every year.”

Tebow himself stopped by Delta Technical College where Morgan Tibbens prepped for the prom.

“She was in shock pretty much like oh my gosh like I can’t believe he’s here,” said her mother, Denise Tibbens.

Kasidy Gamblin was also surprised.

“I went “ah!” that’s Tim Tebow,” recalled the attendee. “He hugged me and told me I was beautiful.”

Even after the last dance comes to an end, it’s a night families won’t forget.

“We just told them that we were so thankful for everything that he did that this is a huge night for them and they’re all excited,” said Tibbens.