Street named for former President/CEO of Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The city of Memphis honored the woman who made the Mid-South Food Bank what it is today.

Estella Mayhue-Greer just retired in December from her job as the President and CEO of the food bank. Thursday, her work was honored.

She’s credited with being the one who helped grow the program to feed the families within the 31 counties the food bank serves. She’s also the one who helped get the bank moved into a bigger, newer facility back in July.

The city also named the street where the Mid-South Food Bank is located after Mayhue-Greer.

She says she was honored, but was just doing her job.

“I look back over 10 years ago and found the notes that I wrote about what this facility would look like, and it’s everything that I wrote on that paper. Everything. So, I had no doubt that we would be here,” she said.

Once the food bank moved into the new facility, Mayhue-Greer said she felt it was time to let someone else come in and take it to the next level.

You’ll still see her around. She’s working with partners and agencies of the food bank to help them expand their services.