Tim Tebow makes stop in Mid-South ahead of his foundation’s “Night to Shine” events

HERNANDO, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – It’s a Night to Shine for those with special needs. The Tim Tebow Foundation is hosting special prom events Friday night, and Tebow himself was in the Mid-South helping those getting ready for the big night.

721 host churches. All 50 states. 34 countries. 215,000 volunteers. 110,000 honored guests. •ONE• incredible night celebrating God’s love for humanity! #NightToShine pic.twitter.com/kqzbQ4FEuK — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 8, 2020

The evening is a night of music and glam for those heading to a “Night to Shine,” an event aimed at providing a prom night to those with special needs. Every year, a night to shine honors young queens and kings with a prom night many of dreamed of.

Courtesy: Denise Tibbens

Tebow made a surprise visit in Hernando where some attendees were getting ready.

He hung out with Morgan Tibbens and her mother Denise Tibbens. Morgan will be at Friday’s event at Longview Point Baptist Church.