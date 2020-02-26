U of M Campus School students jump rope for heart health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Students at the University of Memphis Campus School are jumping rope for heart health.

Students took part in a jump rope challenge to raise money for the American Heart Association. The students have spent the past month learning about how to keep their hearts healthy, by doing things such as eating healthy foods and making sure to exercise.

Teachers say it’s important to learn about heart health early.

“Physical education and obesity go hand in hand. The younger they learn how to keep their bodies healthy and to exercise and not to eat the wrong kind of foods, then it stays with them longer,” said Diane Coleman, Physical Education Specialist with the U Of M Campus School.

Officials say students raised $14,900 during last year’s jump rope challenge, and are already on track to raise even more this year.